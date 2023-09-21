Man who fatally stabbed former Harlingen football player convicted

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 60-year-old man was convicted Thursday of stabbing and killing a former Harlingen High School football player in the middle of the night nearly three years ago.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said a jury convicted Juan Lozano of murder in less than two hours.

Lozano killed Lesley Maurice Hunter at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2020 after knocking on Hunter’s door, Saenz said.

Police arrived at the scene in the 3200 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip and found Hunter bleeding on the side of the road conscious but in critical condition, according to a news release.

Police said at the time that Hunter told officers the man entered his residence and began an altercation where he was stabbed multiple times.

Saenz said that Lozano tried to convince the jury that he killed Hunter in self defense.

“That’s an absurdity,” Saenz said.

The jury is scheduled to sentence Hunter at 1:30 p.m. and Saenz said prosecutors will be seeking life in prison.

Hunter is known to many Harlingen Cardinal football fans as one of the school’s greatest running backs of all time, Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz said at the time of Hunter’s death.

There are two other suspects in the case who are charged with murder, 45-year-old Eduardo Aceves and 46-year-old Angel Pizano.

Aceves appeared in court Monday where his bond was revoked.

Pizano, who is in custody, is scheduled for a court hearing later this month.