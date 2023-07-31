Laguna Heights murder suspect believed to be in Mexico

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced it has identified a suspect investigators accuse of gunning down a 27-year-old man in Laguna Heights.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Jacobo Hernandez for the fatal July 25 shooting of Christopher James De Leon in the 200 block of Adams Street.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said there was an extensive investigation that resulted in crucial evidence obtained from witness statements and surveillance footage that helped identify Hernandez.

“Immediately, a search was launched to find Hernandez but it was discovered that shortly after the murder he fled to Mexico to avoid apprehension,” the release stated.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with several agencies to track Hernandez down while the investigation remains ongoing.

