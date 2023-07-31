Harlingen High Booster Club plans fundraiser

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — There’s going to be a carnival!

The Harlingen High School Band Booster Club is selling tickets for a carnival Aug. 12. They’ll be serving pulled pork sandwiches and offering other activities for local families.

The event will take place at the Mini Cardinal Stadium, Boosters president Debbie Garza said.

“We will be issuing out the pulled pork sandwiches on Aug. 12, and at that time we will also have a small carnival block party,” Garza said. “The band will be performing at 7 p.m.”

Money raised will be used to pay various expenses for the band throughout the year. Those expenses might include food, water and other costs on band trips.

Ticket sales began in mid-July and continue until Aug. 5. Sales have been going very well. Garza had set up a table Monday morning as the brass section of the Cardinal band began practicing. Julio Rodriguez, 15, a trumpet player, delivered $50 to Garza for selling five tickets.

“It’s very important to us,” said Julio, a sophomore.

“They are basically our parents through the entire band season, and they are the ones getting food for us, getting drinks for us, making sure that we’re safe when we go on trips,” he said.

Anyone wishing to purchase a ticket should call Garza at 956-320-1067.

