Harlingen High School graduate already an award-winning mason

HARLINGEN – She has a skill in great demand.

Companies are offering her $18 an hour. And she just graduated from Harlingen High School.

Meet Victoria Garcia, 18, who took eighth place in a competition against 32 young masons last month in the Skills USA National 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I do definitely think there is room for progress, and I would say that I have come very far from where I first started,” Victoria said. “It’s crazy to think how I was even there in the first place.”

Her masonry instructor, Rolando Cuellar Jr., commended his student.

“This competition was pretty tough,” he said. “Everybody there was number one in their state, and we competed against 32 other states that showed up for the masonry competition. I think she put a lot more effort and heart into it.”

When Victoria took her first masonry class, she had no plans of pursuing the trade as a career. But Victor Santillan, who was her first instructor, saw a quality in her and began to cultivate that quality.

“Mr. Santillan kind of got the feel that I was a competitive person so he got me to compete with his other students,” she said. “And that’s really where it first started.”

Victoria’s skill has advanced so far beyond this singular introduction that earlier this summer she taught a group of eighth graders at the SpawGlass Summer Construction Camp.

She showed an admirable precision and focus in her demonstration and in her explanation at the camp in June at Harlingen High School South.

“There are different ways you can lay your mortar,” she told the kids. “If it’s sticking to your trowel, obviously it’s going to make the job harder, so you want to keep laying it out and kneading it.”

That level of focus and precision reveal themselves quite well in photos from the Skills USA competition late last month in Atlanta. Her face and eyes squint hard in perpetual concentration as she grips a trowel covered with mortar and works on a brick wall.

Early into her masonry studies, she found herself increasingly involved in the trade, and it soon had benefits in other aspects of her life.

“At first I wasn’t expecting to do that actual competition for state or nationals,” she said. “I guess I kind of got a good feel for it, and all of a sudden I started doing better at school so I could compete for masonry and it’s just crazy.”

She could go straight into the workforce with one of the many companies who have offered her quick employment, but she has other plans.

“TSTC offered me a scholarship for masonry, actually, so I’m going to be attending there starting in September for construction management,” she said. “Even though construction management is all different types of trades, I do want to stick with masonry for sure, 100 percent.”