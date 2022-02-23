SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — A wind-whipped overnight blaze tore through one of the Island’s most popular waterfront restaurants, leaving the Pier 19 Restaurant and Bar a smoldering wreck still wreathed in white smoke Wednesday morning.

“The building is a total loss,” said owner Scott Friedman.

At 9 a.m., smoke was still visibly billowing across the bay. By 9:30, firefighters had the blaze contained but were forced to wait until hotspots burned themselves out to clear the way for investigators.

The building that housed the restaurant atop a long pier was reportedly built in the 1950s. Both the restaurant and the pier were constructed of wood.

“We got the call at 1:05 this morning,” said Jim Pigg, chief of the South Padre Island Fire Department. “We were called out for a possible structure fire, and when we arrived on scene, we did see smoke and fire. The crews were able to make entry and ascertain where the smoke was coming from, which was the front of the building.”

As of mid-morning, Pigg said the fire was still actively burning in places.

“So we don’t have any idea when that’s going to be when we can get an investigator in there to find the cause of the fire,” he said. “There were two boats over there that we were able to get out of harm’s way with the help of the Coast Guard, but the building is a complete loss.”

“Other than that, there were no injuries sustained, there were no fatalities, so we were very lucky in that sense,” the chief said.

The chief estimates the winds overnight were between 15 and 20 mph out of the southeast.

“Until we’ve got all the hotspots put out, or we wait until the hotspots dissipate, we’re not even going to attempt to get out there,” Pigg said.

Out in the bay, the winds had diminished, but a raft of flotsam that appeared to be pilings from the burned pier was floating between the site of the fire and the causeway, creating a potential navigation hazard.

The pier itself is mostly gone, with only the far end of it appearing undamaged.

“From a Coast Guard perspective, right now there is a team on-scene just kind of monitoring for any pollution or debris that may drift away,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson stationed at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. “Right now there’s nothing in the water that they’re aware of, but they’re broadcasting an MISB (Marine Safety Information Broadcast) over the radio just to ensure that people in the area are aware of the incident, and they’re kind of on the lookout just in case something squeaks by.”

“They’re monitoring for pollution as well, and Marine Safety Detachment Brownsville should be out there now, or soon, just to assess the situation,” Dickinson added in an interview just before noon.

The restaurant at 1 Padre Blvd. was popular with locals and tourists alike, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant also offered to cook the catch of successful anglers.

Asked if he had plans to rebuild, Friedman answered in the affirmative.

“Oh, of course. It’s in our plan, yes,” he said. “The reality is to be determined, but of course that’s our plan. … We’re fighters.”