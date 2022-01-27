I Love SPI Campaign begins

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Coinciding with the Valentines holiday, the City of South Padre Island’s annual I Love SPI campaign will operate now through Monday, Feb. 14.

As part of the campaign, residents and businesses are able to place brush and bulky items at the front of their property to be collected.

The city, in partnership with Republic Services, is promoting the campaign to help residents and businesses by adding an extra brush and bulky item pick-up service to the regular monthly service.

Those spotted participating in the campaign will be awarded an “I Love SPI” T-shirt.

“Please take advantage and clear your property of debris and unwanted bulky items to get ready for the busy season,” Environmental Health Director Victor Baldovinos said.

City officials are also encouraging the community to bring recyclable items to the Island’s regular recycling drop-off service.

The recycling drop-off service is held every Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, which is located at 4501 Padre Blvd.

Recyclable items accepted include — plastics #1 and #2, office paper, newspaper, cardboard, tin and aluminum.

For more information, contact the Environmental Health Services Department at (956) 761-8123.