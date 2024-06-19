30% chance for more tropical development in the Bay of Campeche

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday said there is a 30% chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche over the next seven days.

“Another broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend,” the NHC said. “Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system through early next week while it moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward.”

There is a near-zero percent chance for development over the next 48 hours.

On Wednesday morning, the NHC classified a system moving into Mexico and bringing rain to the Rio Grande Valley as Tropical Storm Albert — the first of the year.