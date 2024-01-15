Winter Texan Expo returns to McAllen, adds Brownsville location

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The annual Winter Texan Expo, a favorite of the Rio Grande Valley’s winter visitors, is set to begin on Tuesday.

Hosted by Welcome Home RGV, the free two-day event held at the McAllen Convention Center gathers hundreds of vendors with some coming from as far as Oklahoma.

And this year, Welcome Home RGV has added an additional date with a second location in Brownsville.

“It’s a great opportunity for people in the Lower Valley to experience the expo and for vendors to connect to an even wider South Texas audience,” Welcome Home RGV President and CEO Kristi Collier said in a news release.

“The expo will feature an incredible array of vendor booths from health services to travel and activities to attractions — from across the state, and Oklahoma, and Mexico, and even cruises; RV services and RV resort locations; and much more,” the release stated.

There will also be entertainment, including “mini-concerts” that will be held each day.

The expo is open at the McAllen Convention Center at 700 Convention Center Blvd. on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be held on Thursday at the Brownsville Event Center located at 1 Event Center Parades Line Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.