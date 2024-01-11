Man shot and killed in rural Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night that left a 23-year-old Edinburg man dead.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 5600 block of Wakita Dr. in rural Edinburg at about 10:28 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Michael Daniel Arevalo with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Major Crime Investigators and Crime Scene Specialists are at the scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to identify the suspect(s),” the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can also submit information through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.