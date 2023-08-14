Mission man killed in Sunday morning speed-related crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man from Mission early Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS responded to La Homa Road north of Palmview at approximately 6 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers were able to determine that a gray 2012 Dodge Durango and a white 2014 Chevrolet Malibu were involved in the crash, according to the release.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that both vehicles were traveling southbound on La Homa Road.

“The driver of the Chevrolet failed to control speed and struck the Dodge from behind, veered off the roadway, and struck a light pole,” the news release read. “The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Chevrolet was also transported to a local hospital with major injuries.”

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was identified as Andres Dias-Diaz, who died at the scene.

DPS troopers are continuing their investigation into the crash.