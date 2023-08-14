Alamo man who drove drunk, killed San Juan woman sentenced to 11 years

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 38-year-old Alamo man who tried to fight bystanders after causing a fatal crash while driving drunk has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Miguel Hernandez Lopez, who previously pleaded guilty, was sentenced to that term for a count of intoxication manslaughter involving a vehicle and to ten years in prison for a count of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The deadly crash happened on Feb. 1, 2020 on Minnesota Road at approximately 11:37 p.m. when Lopez slammed into the back of a vehicle driven by 34-year-old San Juan resident Marlena Cantu.

She was trapped in the vehicle before she died. Her mother, Zenalda Saenz, was injured in the crash.

“Upon arrival witnesses at location told me a male tried to run away from the scene but was being held down by multiple good Samaritans behind a house nearby,” a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

The trooper said in that document that he had to get Lopez away from the location because the family of the injured women were wanting to fight him.

“According to witnesses, Mr. Lopez was tossing beer cans out of the vehicle when his vehicle landed on its side and was helped out of his 2001 Chevy Tahoe,” the affidavit stated.

Once out of his vehicle, the trooper said Lopez took off his shirt and “was wanting to fight bystanders.”