Blow dry bar franchise opens new location in McAllen

Y’all ever heard of a blow dry bar? Well, now you have.

Blo Blow Dry Bar, dubbed North America’s original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise (try saying that three times fast) is expanding its business to McAllen.

The new salon is located at 2801 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen.

In honor of the franchise expansion during the McAllen location’s initial opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar will be offering Rio Grande Valley residents its signature “Mane Squeeze Membership” at a founder’s rate that includes two blowouts per month for $70 with $5 off additional blowouts.

The offer will also include a 10% discount on retail products.

Not only will residents be able to enjoy the limited-time offer but can also select from the bar’s five signature hairstyles, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments and five signature makeup looks.

Velma McMillan, the owner of the bar in McAllen, has been running the establishment as a family operated business and she hopes to continue that vibe as the franchise expands.

“It’s been a wonderful experience operating our first Blo Blow Dry Bar location as a family and we cannot be any prouder of the local relationships we’ve established in Rockwall,” McMillan said in a news release. “With our eyes now set on building a loyal fan following in McAllen, we’re ready to become a standout small business for the local community.”

The location is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (956) 331-8245 or visit https://blomedry.com/blo-mcallen/.