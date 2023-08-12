14 arrested for illegal gambling in rural Weslaco

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it busted an illegal gaming establishment called Mega Slots in rural Weslaco on Wednesday.

According to a news release, investigators received information alleging illegal activity at Mega Slots prior to executing a search warrant, which investigators executed Wednesday resulting in the arrest of 14 people.

The agency said 51-year-old Cynthia Castillo and 53-year-old Rosendo De Los Rios, who are both Donna residents, are the owners of Mega Slots.

They are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of gambling equipment, keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion.

They both bonded out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Saturday on a total of $45,000 in bonds.