14 arrested for illegal gambling in rural Weslaco

By
Staff Report
-
Cynthia Castillo and Rosendo De Los Rios

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it busted an illegal gaming establishment called Mega Slots in rural Weslaco on Wednesday.

According to a news release, investigators received information alleging illegal activity at Mega Slots prior to executing a search warrant, which investigators executed Wednesday resulting in the arrest of 14 people.

The agency said 51-year-old Cynthia Castillo and 53-year-old Rosendo De Los Rios, who are both Donna residents, are the owners of Mega Slots.

They are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of gambling equipment, keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion.

They both bonded out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Saturday on a total of $45,000 in bonds.

