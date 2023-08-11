Sheriff’s office arrests second suspect in Edinburg nightclub shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A second suspect has been arrested in the early morning shooting last Sunday at an Edinburg nightclub.

The sheriff’s office announced early Friday afternoon that 18-year-old Jose Angel Favela is in custody on a charge of attempted capital murder of multiple persons over the shooting that sent seven people to the hospital. They all survived.

Investigators are still looking for a third suspect, 21-year-old Danny Lee Cazares, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

The sheriff’s office announced on Thursday afternoon that they were looking for Cazares and Favela. That announcement followed the Monday arrest of 17-year-old San Juan resident Samuel Lopez, who is also charged with attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

Investigators arrested Lopez after releasing images of him and a vehicle on social media, resulting in one of his siblings identifying the teen.

All three are accused of the shooting that happened at 4:35 a.m. that day in the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road at El Antro Nightclub.

A probable cause affidavit for Lopez’s arrest did not reveal a motive and investigators have not released one.

As for Favela, he is scheduled to make a first appearance on the charge Friday afternoon at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center, where Lopez is currently being held on a $3.5 million bond.

