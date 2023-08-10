Wildfire that ignited nearly 600 acres of land near Mission is 50% contained

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Mission Fire Department is currently providing mutual aid support in response to a large wildfire south of Granjeno.

“Responding agencies include the Mission Fire Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, among other agencies,” the city said in a release. “The fire is affecting approximately 500-600 acres, and as of 5 p.m., the fire is 50% contained.”

The city is urging residents to avoid the area.

Residents impacted by the fire can shelter at the Mission Parks & Recreation building located at 721 Bryan Road.

1 of 4