US Rep. Gonzalez highlights series of transportation grants

BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, whose district includes Cameron, Kenedy, Kleberg, and Willacy counties and eastern Hidalgo County, is celebrating a series of federal transportation grants benefiting rural communities throughout Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

The Texas Transportation Commission has awarded the grants to several local rural transit agencies, counties, organizations and cities.

“We need to ensure that our rural communities have the support they need to enhance and update their infrastructure,” Gonzalez stated. “These federal funds will improve access to transportation, roads and sidewalks in our rural communities. Investments like these enhance connectivity and ensure that South Texans, especially seniors and people with disabilities, can get where they need to go safely and efficiently.”

In Rio Hondo, a $1.55 million Federal Funding Award is aimed at upgrading bicycle paths and school walking corridors.

Meanwhile, the Federal Transit Administration’s Formula Grants for Rural Areas Program has awarded $1.14 million to the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council while the Rural Economic Assistance League received $1.6 million to upgrade and maintain public transportation options.

The list of grants awards includes a $1.55 million Federal Funding Award to the city of Rio Hondo while the FTA Formula Grants for the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program awarded $110,000 to the Kleberg County Human Services; $415,000 to the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council; and $341,898 to the Rural Economic Assistance League.

