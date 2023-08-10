La Joya ISD demands Palmview vacate land

Only have a minute? Listen instead

La Joya ISD demanded Wednesday that the city of Palmview vacate a parcel of land donated by the district to the city.

According to the district, Palmview has missed a development deadline written into that property’s deed.

Mayor Ricardo Villarreal, however, says he feels La Joya ISD has changed its mind about the property because of a resolution the city council made last week supporting state intervention at the district.

Legal correspondence about the property began directly after the resolution, according to Villarreal, who said that he views it as a threat being made in retaliation.

The school district and Javier Peña, a lawyer representing it, both deny retaliation.

A letter Peña sent the city Wednesday maintains that the district owns the property, which Palmview plans to build a park, fire station and police department on.

The letter demands the city vacate the land by Aug. 19.

“In the event that you fail to comply with this notice and demand, a claim will be filed against the City of Palmview seeking reentry, recovery of possession, and judgment may be entered against you for reasonable attorney’s fees as determined by the Court, plus costs of the suit,”

Villarreal has said the city hopes to resist losing the land, preferably amicably, characterizing its return to the district as something that would hurt residents and significantly interrupt city plans.