2 more sought in Edinburg nightclub shooting that sent 7 to the hospital

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that it has warrants for two more suspects in an early morning shooting at an Edinburg nightclub that sent seven people to the hospital.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in finding Jose Angel Favela, 18, and Danny Lee Cazares, 21, who are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

They are sought on charges of attempted capital murder for the shooting that happened at 4:35 a.m. that day in the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road at El Antro Nightclub.

One suspect is already in custody. He is 17-year-old San Juan resident Samuel Lopez, who remains in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $3.5 million bond on a charge of attempted capital murder.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said two of the people shot remained in the hospital in stable condition while the other five have since been released.

A probable cause affidavit for Lopez’s release did not include a motive and investigators have not released one.