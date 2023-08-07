Only have a minute? Listen instead

When Caroline Cuellar took over the PSJA High volleyball program, the expectations were to reach the postseason.

How times — and expectations — have changed.

Now, the Bears are looking for a third straight district crown, coming off an undefeated District 31-6A run a season ago. But, those aren’t where the expectations sit.

“We used to be just hoping to make a run to reach playoffs,” said Cuellar, who enters her fifth year as the PSJA coach. “Of course, we want to win district. But now, it has turned into a run in the playoffs, not just making it, but trying to get past the second round. I’ve told the girls if you do that, you’ll make it past the third round too.”

The Bears return 10 players from last year’s squad, which fell in the second round of the playoffs to San Antonio Warren. The addition of transfer Mia Dominguez from Edinburg High adds to a solid offensive lineup that includes hitters Johanna Montelongo, Julianna Guajardo and Karina Lucio, who sat out last season as a 365-day transfer from PSJA North. Alexa Carranza returns at libero and Victoria Gonzalez at setter.

Cuellar said she has believed that as long as the girls at PSJA stay at PSJA and not transfer to another school or program, they could build and become what they have. It has been critical and has given her time and consistency to grow the program, starting in junior high.

“It comes in the girls investing a lot of time and believing in themselves and not just at the high school level,” Cuellar said. “In the past, they would be going against teams with power hitters and already be mentally defeated. It’s about the culture of it, believing in themselves and trusting each other.”

Montelongo, a standout four-year varsity player and team captain, said the proverbial bar has clearly been raised.

“I have a lot of goals for the team,” Montelongo said. “It’s a very talented group and we’re looking to make it to the Sweet 16. Our offense is really good, adding Karina and Mia, and Alexa is all over the court. We’ve been working individually and together to build chemistry and I’ve been working on my leadership and being a bigger voice.”

Cuellar said the offense will be more varied, and faster, with more options. Four starters are six-rotation players, meaning they can play defense and more than likely be used more for back-row attacks.

“When hitters can play defense and attack from the back row, they become so much more of a threat and I’m talking to them about being an option. I don’t want you on the court if you’re not a threat,” Cuellar said. “They just want to win, no matter what. They don’t have their own agenda and they go with the game plan,” Cuellar said. “They trust the game plan and the process and that plays big in their performance. The goal is to speed up our offense. Have minimal errors and speed up faster.”

The defending District 31-6A champs open the non-district portion of their schedule at Los Fresnos on Tuesday with a tri-match including the Falcons and Harlingen High. They open the annual McAllen High Poundfest volleyball tournament with a 9 a.m. match Thursday against Sharyland High, the defending District 31-5A champs and a Class 5A Sweet 16 participant last year.