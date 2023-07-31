Three RGV women indicted for tax fraud scheme that netted $300K

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Three Rio Grande Valley women are facing up to five years in prison if they’re convicted of allegedly defrauding the IRS of over $300,000, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Elizabeth Romo turned herself in Monday morning after Maria Lourdes Campos and Gloria Romo were taken into custody last week.

All three women were indicted on 26 counts of fraud and false statements and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Elizabeth Romo made her first appearance Monday morning and is expected to reappear in the afternoon for her arraignment and detention hearing.

Campos and Gloria Romo appeared before U.S Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis on Wednesday for their arraignment and detention hearings where both women pleaded not guilty.

“The three women allegedly prepared Forms 1040 containing fraudulent Schedules A and C with false residential energy, child and dependent care expense credits,” the release said. “The charges allege the false and or inflated deductions occurred on client tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020.”

According to the indictment, Campos Tax Services’ clients received larger refunds than they were entitled to or paid a lesser amount of taxes owed to the IRS.

As a result, the women allegedly caused a total loss of over $300,000 to the IRS over the course of four years.

The three are facing five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine if convicted.

Both Campos and Gloria Romo were granted a $50,000 bond.