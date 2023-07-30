Brownsville man in hospital after shooting with McAllen police

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An exchange of gunfire between a McAllen police officer and a 25-year-old Brownsville man suspected of “being extremely aggressive” ended Sunday morning with the suspect being treated for a gunshot wound to the head at a local hospital.

McAllen police said in a news release that officers at around 3:38 a.m. Sunday responded to a call about a man armed with a gun “being extremely aggressive.”

Police located the man driving a maroon Dodge Charger heading south in the 1700 block of North 23rd Street in McAllen, and who was reported to police as being “highly intoxicated.”

In the release, police said they observed the driver of the Charger shooting at them from inside his vehicle after authorities had pulled him over.

Authorities then reported seeing gunfire “flash from within the suspect vehicle and driver side door glass breakage from apparent (gunfire).”

After the vehicle slowly headed southbound, a McAllen police officer identified as Jimmy Gonzalez, who has worked with the department for two-and-a-half years, “returned fire and discharged his weapon twice at the suspect from the rear of his stopped police unit.”

“The Responding Officer appeared to have struck the rear windshield frame of the suspect vehicle,” police said in the release.

The vehicle, which was driven by 25-year-old Ronaldo Alvarado of Brownsville, crashed into a private fence about four blocks from where police first attempted to pull him over.

That’s where police found Alvarado “slumped over with an apparent wound to his head.”

“The Responding Officer[s] broke through the suspect vehicle glass to gain entry into the suspect vehicle to provide and summon emergency medical assistance for the suspect,” police further stated, adding that “the suspect’s weapon” was found beside him. “The suspect appeared to have suffered an entry and exit gunshot wound to the temple area of his forehead.”

Alvarado was transported to a local hospital and his condition remains unclear.