Quinta Mazatlan is bringing the Lorax to its trails

The Lorax is coming to Quinta Mazatlan.

Based on the beloved Dr. Seuss book, Quinta Mazatlan will host Thursday Night Live-The Lorax Trail, a family-friendly event that will feature a Lorax-themed trail with eight-foot-tall reading pages from the book as well as over 20 art installations.

The popular children’s book tells the story of the Lorax, a furry, orange creature with a big mustache who “speaks for the trees” in an effort to protect his environment.

“We will have a visit from the Lorax who can’t wait to meet and take photos with all our guests!” the Quinta Mazatlan website read. “Don’t forget to wear orange in his honor!”

The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlan, located at 600 Sunset Dr. in McAllen.

Tickets are available at quintamazatlan.ticketleap.com for $5 each. Children ages two and under get in free.