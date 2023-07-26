McAllen says 2023 Holiday Parade will be a South Pole Dream

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Although it’s summertime, the city of McAllen is preparing for cooler days as they look forward to hosting its 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade.

The city announced details Wednesday morning about its upcoming parade which will take place Saturday, Dec. 2, at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This year’s theme will be South Pole Dreamland, which will be celebrating the parade’s 10 years of festivities.

An event the city says is “presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group,” the parade will feature the McAllen Holiday Shoebox Parade winner, Ana Laura Muñoz’s “Let it Snow” entry — her design will be turned into a lifesize float.

Holiday Parades traditionally include celebrity guests serving as hosts, such as Mario Lopez, and star performers at one time including Enrique Iglesias, in addition to former and current Dallas Cowboys and the Cowboys cheerleaders.

These appearances coupled with healthy community participation have attracted at least 200,000 attendees in past events and tens of thousands of floats, including large helium balloons.

The parade and street route amount to 1.5 miles of balloons in new “Vuelta Zones” in addition to illuminated floats, marching bands and dance teams, and Christmas in the Park.