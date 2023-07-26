Gonzalez eyed ‘competing’ for Harlingen CISD job, following in mentor Cavazos’ footsteps

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — After eight years as the McAllen school district’s leader, Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez says he’s ready to take over as the Harlingen school district’s top administrator after a national search led the school board to name him its finalist for the job.

A day after his selection, Gonzalez said former Superintendent Arturo Cavazos helped lead him to compete for the position more than two months after past Superintendent Alicia Noyola announced her retirement after about two years on the job.

“I am absolutely thrilled,” Gonzalez said in an interview. “It’s a blessing for me and my family. I’ve always held Harlingen ISD in high regard. It’s got a long tradition.”

‘Great place to compete’

In McAllen, Gonzalez has worked for 26 years, climbing the ladder from a teacher’s job to assistant principal and principal to associate superintendent for instructional leadership before landing the superintendent’s job.

In 2020, the Texas Association of School Boards named him Superintendent of the Year.

“After 26 years — you put your heart in it — it’s time,” Gonzalez said. “I get offers all the time for superintendent. When Harlingen came up, I thought, ‘What a great place to compete.’ I’ve watched from afar. They’re such professionals. The staff in Harlingen is outstanding. You’re talking about a world-class school board. I’m a team guy — I’m excited to be one of the team.”

Gonzalez described taking the job as “a family package,” including his wife Shahroo, a teacher, and his three children in fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

“As a father, I want the very best,” he said. “It’s my whole family going. It’s a family package. It’s a great place to raise a family.”

Following mentor’s footsteps

For years, Cavazos, who served as the Harlingen school district’s superintendent for eight years before resigning in 2020, has been his “mentor,” Gonzalez said.

“I was blessed to have him as a friend,” he said. “That’s how I learned about Harlingen. He’s been my mentor, and he continues to be my mentor. I replicated a lot of the systems. He is a tremendous leader. He’s known across the state and nation.”

Now, Cavazos is serving as interim Superintendent Veronica Kortan’s “coach” as part of the district’s partnership with the Holdsworth Center, an H-E-B-founded nonprofit working to develop leadership within the state’s educational system, district officials said.

National search finalist

During a July 25 meeting, school board members named Gonzalez as their finalist for the job following a national search which consultant Saul Hinojosa led.

“Dr. J.A. Gonzalez is highly qualified,” school board President Belinda Reininger said in an interview. “We had a very rigorous process. We’re very excited about his experience, his solid partnership with the community and most importantly his dedication of students and faculty.”

Reininger said she didn’t have information readily available regarding the number of candidates board members considered for the job.

“We had very good candidates,” she said.

While board members considered Gonzalez’s qualifications which led the Association of School Boards to recognize him as 2020’s Superintendent of the Year, last year two of the McAllen school district’s marketing and communications department’s employees filed complaints accusing a supervisor of inappropriate behavior and hostility.

In response, the McAllen’s school board on April 10 requested Gonzalez conduct a policy review and a human resources audit along with discussions into the district’s open records practices, giving him a deadline to be enacted this summer.

A day after Gonzalez’s selection as the Harlingen school district’s finalist, Reininger declined to comment on “any controversy.”

“We looked at all his credentials,” she said. “We’re very excited.”

McAllen board president hails Gonzalez

In McAllen, school board President Debbie Crane Aliseda hailed what she described as Gonzalez’s “transformative leadership.”

“For 25 years, including seven years as superintendent, Dr. Gonzalez has made significant contributions to our school community,” she stated. “Under his transformative leadership, our district has achieved remarkable success and (has) become a shining example of educational excellence across the state. His dedication and tireless efforts have not only earned McAllen ISD a state ‘A-rating’ multiple times but also has fostered strong community relationships.”

Background

Born in Laredo, Gonzalez was raised in Hebbronville.

In 1996, he gradated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, earning a bachelor of science degree before going on to the University of Texas-Pan American, where he earned a master of science degree in educational administration in 1999.

Between 2000 and 2003, he earned his mid-management administrator and superintendent certifications.

In 2008, he completed his doctor of education degree with an emphasis in educational leadership through the University of Texas-Pan American.

For Gonzalez’s biographical background, visit https://www.mcallenisd.org/page/superintendent.

On Reininger’s behalf, Paige Kyle, a school district attorney, requested the Valley Morning Star file a request under the Texas Public Information Act for information regarding the district’s fees paid to Hinojosa and the law firm of Walsh Gallegos Treviño Kyle & Robinson for their roles in the superintendent search process.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: