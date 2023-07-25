Drunk driver blamed for Edinburg crash killing three generations of a local family

Only have a minute? Listen instead

By Xavier Alvarez and Mark Reagan | STAFF WRITERS

UPDATE (4:33 P.M.):

The Edinburg Police Department has identified the crash victims as 50-year-old Edinburg resident Luz Aurora Casado, the driver; 68-year-old Edinburg resident Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado, the front seat passenger; 2-year-old San Juan resident Ellieana Santoy, who was in a car seat; and 10-year-old Edinburg resident Shailey Rachel Martinez, who is in critical condition.

Police also identified the suspected drunk driver as 46-year-old Edinburg resident Shen Li Jiang, who is also in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

EDINBURG — The lives of three people representing as many generations of a local family were tragically cut short Monday because someone made the decision to drive drunk, the impassioned police chief here said during a news conference Tuesday morning addressing the triple fatality collision that has rocked this community.

“It all comes down to what we believe, that we suspect, that an impaired driver made a decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle and drive a 4,000 pound bullet into oncoming traffic that caused injuries to this family,” Chief Jaime Ayala said Tuesday. “Grave, fatal injuries to this family.”

The devastating crash in Edinburg on Monday has ripped a family apart, killing a 50-year-old woman, her 68-year-old mother and her 2-year-old granddaughter while sending the driver’s 10-year-old niece to the hospital where she’s listed in critical condition.

The crash occurred at around 9:14 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Jackson Road.

“Upon arrival, they observed two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision,” a news release stated. “A gray minivan which contained four occupants had been traveling south, while a black pickup truck appeared to be traveling north.”

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the black pickup truck veered into the minivan’s lane.

The 50-year-old driver died at the scene while the 68-year-old woman and the 2-year-old girl died at DHR Health.

The man driving the pickup was also transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

“He will be facing charges,” the news release stated.

Ayala said they’ll be charging the driver with three counts of intoxication manslaughter should he recover from his injuries.

He’ll likely face an additional charge for the 10-year-old girl whose condition Ayala said was “very critical.”

Ayala added that they’re still working on putting the charges together as the suspect remains hospitalized.

“The Edinburg Police Department is providing support and assistance to the affected families during this difficult time,” authorities further stated in the release. “Investigators are continuing to process the scene to gather all relevant evidence and piece together the events leading up to the collision.”

The identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“The Edinburg Police Department urges the community to remain vigilant about the dangers of drunk driving and to exercise responsible decision-making when consuming alcohol,” the release stated. “It is crucial for everyone to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the road.”

Ayala would like to thank the community and the good Samaritans that stopped to help the officers dealing with “a very violent crash.”

“It’s the nature of the job that we do, but it’s still very difficult for our staff and how they have to deal with and manage the job and the mental health of our officers,” Ayala said.

The police chief added that they identified the officers who “directly dealt with the tragedy” and are providing them with the necessary mental health resources provided by the department.

