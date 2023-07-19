Edinburg man accused of killing cyclist was ’belligerent’ toward police

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An Edinburg man accused of hitting and killing a cyclist on July 9 would become “sporadically” agitated during an interview with police, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Alan Nicolas Rios, 19, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death after he allegedly struck and killed 36-year-old Amilcar Gomez.

At about 11 p.m. that day, the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call regarding a white SUV that hit a cyclist.

Upon arrival, police found Gomez unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m. after Medcare EMS personnel arrived.

An eyewitness gave a description of the vehicle involved in the crash, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was later located near the scene of the crash at the intersection of Alamo and Texas roads.

“Damage consistent with evidence found at the crash scene was observed on the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “A passerby recognized the crash vehicle as his son’s.”

Rios’ dad led DPS troopers to his residential area where Rios was found walking near the roadway.

He was then detained and transported back to the crash scene for an interview where he appeared confused and “would become agitated sporadically.”

According to the affidavit, Rios’ eyes were red and bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he was emitting a “strong odor” of an alcoholic beverage.

“Mr. Rios’ balance was unsteady,” the affidavit said. “Mr. Rios was belligerent and argumentative with officers at the scene without provocation.”

A standardized field sobriety test couldn’t be conducted due to Rios’ behavior and lack of cooperation.

Rios was then placed under arrest and transported to the South Texas health System ER located on Monte Cristo Road for medical treatment and a blood draw following an executed warrant.

He remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 in bonds.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: