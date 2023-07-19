Alamo shooter’s friend tipped police off about McAllen Masonic lodge murder

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A friend of the Alamo man who’s accused of shooting and killing a Mission man outside the Masonic hall in McAllen tipped police off and sent screenshots of their messages, according to authorities.

Julio Diaz, 35, was charged with murder following the death of 55-year-old Robert Wise, a freemason and local business owner.

McAllen police arrived at the 100 block of N. 11th Street after receiving a call regarding a man who was shot in the face, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police found Wise dead next to his pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed that Diaz arrived in a black Chevrolet Blazer and approached Wise as he was getting in his pickup truck and fired multiple shots to his face.

“In the surveillance video Mr. Diaz is holding a handgun in one hand and appears to be recording the criminal incident with an electronic device in the other hand,” the affidavit said.

Diaz then posted the video of the murder to his Instagram account.

The McAllen Police Department was then contacted by Diaz’s friend who stated that Diaz sent him a message where he admits to shooting Wise and provided screenshots of the messages.

Diaz remains jailed at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

