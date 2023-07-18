McAllen ISD’s superintendent spotted at interviews for top spot at Harlingen CISD

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — McAllen Superintendent J. A. Gonzalez was spotted Tuesday afternoon entering an interview for the same position at Harlingen CISD.

Harlingen has been without a permanent superintendent since the resignation of Alicia Noyola earlier this year.

The Harlingen school board spent most of the afternoon interviewing candidates for the post, though Board President Belinda Reininger said the board did not expect to name a lone finalist Tuesday.

“That’s not part (of) our plan, that’s not on the agenda to do,” she said.

The board was still meeting behind closed doors in executive session as of press time.

A district spokesperson from McAllen ISD referred questions to Board President Debbie Crane Aliseda.

“This news is disheartening to hear. While we respect his right to explore professional opportunities, we are surprised by this development. Superintendent Gonzalez has made significant contributions to McAllen ISD over the past 25 years, with 7 years as Superintendent,” she wrote in a statement. “His unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have not only earned McAllen ISD an A rating but also fostered strong community relationships.”

According to Crane Aliseda, the board has not received a resignation notice from Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is a career McAllen ISD educator who’s served as superintendent since 2016.

The district has consistently performed well academically and has embarked on several innovative partnerships in recent years.

Finances, however, have gotten tight due to declining enrollment. The district is currently in the process of a staffing readjustment meant to address a tight financial situation tied to declining enrollment.

The board is also currently considering calling for a tax rate election — which Gonzalez advocated for — as an additional way to address its finances.

Additionally, a set of directives issued by the board to Gonzalez, at least in part to address concerns raised by a scandal in the district’s communications office that became public this year, have not yet been enacted.

The deadline for those directives, which include a human resources department audit, is this summer.

In the statement, Crane Aliseda expressed her confidence in the district’s ability to perform well if Gonzalez does depart.

“We understand that this news may raise concerns, but we want to assure you that we are fortunate to have a talented pool of staff members who possess exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of our district’s operations,” she wrote. “We will leverage their expertise, knowledge, and commitment to our students’ success. We have complete confidence in their ability to sustain the positive momentum established under Dr. Gonzalez.”

Crane Aliseda pledged to be transparent and diligent if the board sees the exit of Gonzalez.

“As we navigate through this transition, we will keep the community updated and maintain transparency,” she wrote. “Our focus remains on delivering the best education for our students and ensuring their continued success. We appreciate the ongoing support of our dedicated staff, engaged board, parents, and the wider community as we work together to empower our students to thrive and succeed.”