Harlingen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange scheduled for demolition next week

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced tentative dates for the demolition and opening of connectors at the Pharr Interchange.

According to a news release, tentative dates have been set for the opening of the new McAllen to Edinburg connector as well as the closing and demolition of the Harlingen to Edinburg connector.

TxDOT is planning to open the new McAllen to Edinburg connector next Wednesday. The McAllen to Edinburg connector merges eastbound Expressway 83 traffic to northbound I-69C.

“To access the new McAllen to Edinburg connector (DC-2), drivers will take the Sugar Road exit in Pharr, stay left and then merge onto a temporary access ramp, located between Sugar Rd. and Cage Boulevard,” the release stated. “The temporary access ramp is exclusively for northbound traffic and will not provide access to eastbound I-2 (U.S. 83). Drivers can utilize the right lane of the eastbound I-2 frontage road to access Cage Boulevard.”

TxDOT plans to close and demolish the Harlingen to Edinburg connector, which merges westbound U.S. 83 traffic to northbound I-69C next Friday.

“The demolition and reconstruction of the Harlingen to Edinburg connector (DC 1) is expected to take approximately 6 months,” the release read. “Meanwhile, drivers on westbound I-2 in San Juan can take the Cage Boulevard (US Business 281) exit and use a dedicated right turn lane at Cage Boulevard to head north on the I-69C frontage road. An expressway entrance ramp north of SH 495 (Ferguson Avenue) will provide access to northbound I-69C.”

According to the news release, both dates are subject to change, and additional detour routes will be announced when the demolition begins.

The public is encouraged to sign up for traffic alerts regarding the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project by visiting www.DPJVTX.com. Anyone with questions or in need of additional information about the project may call (956) 803-3560.