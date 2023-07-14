Gas leak prompts road closures in McAllen as residents asked to avoid area

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A gas leak has prompted road closures in the vicinity of North Second Street and Fern Avenue in McAllen, where emergency authorities are asking residents to avoid commuting.

“Odor of gas is possible. Road closures are in effect,” the city announced in a news release Friday.

The McAllen Fire Department stated also stated in the release that Texas Gas is “on the scene, repairing the leak” but that repairs may take anywhere from four up to eight hours.

In the meantime, the city is asking residents to not travel in this area.

The city did not identify the source or the cause of the leak in the release.