Edinburg police say scammers are posing as cops to steal personal information

The Edinburg Police Department is warning residents that scammers have cloned the agency’s general phone line and are calling people posing as police officials while asking for social security numbers.

And in at least one instance, a caller claimed to be police Chief Jaime Ayala.

In a news release, police said they’ve received reports about this from residents in the community.

Police want to emphasize that the department doesn’t engage in such practices and would never solicit this kind of personal information over the phone.

“In a recent incident, a woman fell victim to this fraudulent scheme, providing her social security number to a caller who claimed to be Police Chief Jaime Ayala,” the release stated. “The caller ID displayed the number 956-289-7700, which is indeed the general line for the Edinburg Police Department. However, it is believed that scammers have cloned the number to carry out these activities.”

Police are asking all residents to exercise caution and to not share personal information over the phone.

“This warning is especially crucial for elderly community members who are often targeted by such scams,” the release stated. “It is important to remember that legitimate law enforcement agencies will never request personal details such as social security numbers over the phone.”

Officials recommend that residents be skeptical of unsolicited calls requesting personal information; to verify a caller’s identity independently by contacting the official organization through verified contact information; to not share sensitive information like social security numbers or financial details with unknown callers; and to educate elderly family members and neighbors about common phone scams while providing them with guidance on how to handle suspicious calls.