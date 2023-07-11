Edinburg’s FridaFest turns 10 this weekend

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of Edinburg’s annual celebration paying homage to the beloved early 20th century artist, Frida Kahlo, is turning 10 this weekend and organizers are observing the milestone with several festivities, including art exhibits, chalk art, a look-alike contest, a women’s empowerment panel and a motorcycle ride.

Pre-festivities for the 10th annual FridaFest will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday with the women’s empowerment panel at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium, located at 200 N. Seventh Ave.

The panel will feature Rio Grande Valley women in leadership positions and across several institutions — from the legal community, to local government, to education, to business.

They include Judge Renee Betancourt, Edinburg City Manager Myra L. Ayala, RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Director Cynthia Sakulenzki, Edinburg CISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Eva Tristan Torres, and Inclusion Management Literary Manager and Partner Sandra Avila.

After the panel, attendees can browse through the FridaFest artist exhibit, which will feature work from local female artists including Tania Viveros, Ana Luisa Lopez, Gaby Rico, Cecilia Garza, Wendy Lara, Raquel Hinojosa, Alexis Ramos, Cheryll Anderson and Jennifer Poppy.

In partnership with the South Texas Motorcycle Museum, this year’s festival will feature a new addition — a FridaRiders Caravan.

The museum, located at 4403 E. Richardson Road, will host a daytime FridaFest art exhibit that will highlight work from artist Laura Garcia. From there the FridaRiders caravan will head to the FridaFest.

Female riders are encouraged to participate in the caravan.

The best-dressed Frida rider will be ranked first, second and third by attendees. Those who want to participate in the caravan can register at airtable.com.

Outdoor festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. where residents can enjoy fan-favorite activities, such as the always-popular look-alike contest.

That contest will be divided into several categories including Little Miss Frida, which ranges from 2 to 9 years old, Junior Miss Frida for those 10 to 17 years old, and Miss FridaFest for contestants 18 and older.

Winners of the contest will receive a first place trophy.

Those who wish to participate in the look-alike contest can visit airtable.com.

This year’s festival will also feature a chalk art competition in which participants will be creating works — on a 5-feet-by-5-feet space, inspired by Frida and celebrating women. The top three winners will be awarded a cash prize with first place receiving $250, second place getting $150 and 3rd place earning $50.

Other festivities include Frida-inspired models, mariachi performances, folklorico performances, fun photo ops, an animal display, food trucks and local vendors. The event will also feature a performance from the Valley’s five-star party band, Ache de Barrio, which will be performing from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about Saturday’s event, visit edinburgarts.com/fridafest.