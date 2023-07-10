Only have a minute? Listen instead

UPDATE (4 P.M.): The Edinburg Police Department identified the man who was hit and killed outside the Hidalgo County Courthouse as 55-year-old Troy Walter Hack.

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in front of the Hidalgo County Courthouse on Monday morning.

This is the third fatal crash in Hidalgo County in just 24 hours, with a 22-year-old Mission man dying in a one-vehicle crash in Palmview Sunday morning and a bicyclist being hit and killed Sunday night near Edinburg by an alleged drunk driver.

In this instance, police responded to West Cano Street and 10th Avenue at 8:36 a.m. for an auto-pedestrian crash.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of a truck tractor (no trailer) was traveling southbound while a 55-year-old Edinburg man was crossing the street,” the release stated. “At this time, it remains unclear whether the pedestrian was within a designated crosswalk.”

The driver of the truck stopped to render assistance and remained on scene.

“There were no indications of intoxication involved in the incident,” the release stated. “Bystanders nearby also came to aid the pedestrian until police and medical services arrived.”

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

“The Edinburg Police Department is actively investigating this incident to obtain additional information to determine the sequence of events leading to the fatal accident,” the release stated.