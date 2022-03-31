Brownsville Veterans finishes off District 32-5A golf victories

WESLACO — The Brownsville Veterans Memorial boys and girls golf teams earned District 32-5A titles Thursday at Tierra Santa Golf Club.

Brownsville Veterans’ Christian Ramirez and Rebecca Rodriguez took home individual titles on the day as well. The top two teams advance to the regional tournament. The best individual scores not on the top two teams also advance.

Ramirez finished the day with a score of 74. Combined with his first-day 79, the junior ended up at 153.

“It feels good,” he said. “I have worked hard all year just to get to this moment after getting second last year. It feels good to get one under my belt.”

Ramirez combined with Alejandro Ramirez, Misael Conde, Gonzalo De La Lastra and Ben Quidlat for the first-place finish.

“It feels good to win district for the second time. I am proud of how my boys played, and I am glad we were able to do it again,” Alejandro Ramirez said.

When asked if the team was ready for the regional tournament, Alejandro Ramirez responded with one word: “Ready.”

Donna High finished second and had a great tournament overall, losing only by a dozen strokes. The well-rounded team was comprised of Nick Mata, Elias Lara, Anthony Sanchez, Damian Ocanas and Joey Reyna.

“I feel good about the team, I trust them,” Mata said. “I feel pretty good about regionals. We played pretty good golf today. The greens were tough, little bumps here and there. If you got the ball on a good line and the bumps took it to the right place, it would go in.”

Finishing third was Weslaco East’s Joshua Contreras. The senior had mixed emotions about his performance with a score of 170, but he is happy to go to the regional tournament.

“It something that I always wanted to accomplish during my high school career,” he said. “I did not make it last year by a small margin, so it feels good to go this year.”

Also representing the district in the regional tournament is Mercedes’ Marco Gonzales, with a score of 183.

“I had originally come out to play golf for fun,” he said. “This year I decided to take it seriously, and I am glad everything paid off.”

Rebecca Rodriguez’s first-round 81 was coupled with her second-day 79 for a combined 160, earning her the individual girls title for the district.

“I cannot put into words how happy I am,” she said. “I have been thinking about all of the practice I put in. It is awesome and one of the best experiences of my life.”

Rodriguez teamed with Alli Ysaguirre, Alexis Silva, Adriana Gerhart and Isabella Venable. The Lady Chargers shot 763, winning district by 74 strokes.

“We worked really hard,” Ysaguirre said. “It was rough out there. The ladies toughed out the elements, and I am so proud of them. We are ready for regionals and are going to kick butt.”

The Brownsville Porter girls finished second. Like the Donna High boys, the girls are a well-rounded team that also had a great tournament. Yessenia Medellin, Atriana Anderson, Daniela Longoria, Eris Hinojosa and Eva Hernandez are headed to the regional event.

Individually, Brownsville Lopez’s Natali Ramirez finished third behind Rodriguez and Ysaguirre. Ramirez’s 172 qualified her for a regional spot.

“I feel very blessed, excited and very happy,” she said. “These four years of hard work paid off. I have been to regionals, and I am blessed to go again.”

Edcouch-Elsa’s Alexis Garcia also will be headed to the regional tournament. She finished the day with a 98 and a combined 203.

“I am so excited,” she said. “It is a great way to end my senior year. I am just really excited to go. It is an honor to play with these wonderful girls.”