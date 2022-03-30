McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) keeps the ball away from Flour Bluff’s Madisyn Barganski (19) in a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High School.Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) strikes a ball from midfield during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High School. Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Madisyn Sosa (1) sweeps the ball past Flour Bluff’s Bella Luis (23) during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) battles with Flour Bluff’s Heaven Hernandez (2) during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Bethany Garr (3) collides with Flour Bluff’s Bella Luis (23) during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Bailey Sullivan (17) celebrates with Nicole Menchaca (17) after a score during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR