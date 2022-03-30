Home Sports High School Photo Gallery: Memorial blasts past Flour Bluff 4-1 area round SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoSoccerPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Memorial blasts past Flour Bluff 4-1 area round By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - March 30, 2022 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) keeps the ball away from Flour Bluff’s Madisyn Barganski (19) in a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High School.Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) strikes a ball from midfield during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High School. Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Madisyn Sosa (1) sweeps the ball past Flour Bluff’s Bella Luis (23) during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) battles with Flour Bluff’s Heaven Hernandez (2) during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Bethany Garr (3) collides with Flour Bluff’s Bella Luis (23) during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Bailey Sullivan (17) celebrates with Nicole Menchaca (17) after a score during a Region IV-5A area playoffs Tuesday at Harlingen South High Tuesday ,March,29,2022 in Harlingen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen police arrest suspect in night club sexual assault Brownsville Veterans finishes off District 32-5A golf victories ‘It’s not over yet’: Valley authorities urge caution over South Texas fire conditions Texas history makes a difference in our lives Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Mid-Valley