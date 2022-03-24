MISSION — Burns Motors is planning on holding a topping off ceremony next month for an expanded and redesigned location that will include a Jeep facility with a 14,000-square-foot building and eight acres dedicated to that brand.

The facility is expected to be completed in October, a news release states, and will provide customers with an “unprecedented shopping experience.”

“The new facility is more than just a place to sell vehicles; it is a place to engage the excitement of the Jeep brand. This modern facility is reflective of the Jeep lifestyle, inside and out,” Richard DeLeon, general manager for Burns Motors, wrote. “The opening of our new Jeep facility not only brings all the exciting Jeep products to the Mission area, it allows Burns Motors to carry a full line of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram products here.”

Topping off ceremonies traditionally mark the placing of the last structural beam of construction project’s. Burns Motors’ ceremony will be April 6 at 10 a.m. at the Mission dealership.

“We are honored that Burns Motors chose KIMBER to be their general contractor of choice for the new Jeep facility. At KIMBER, our goal for every project we undertake is to build Awesome Buildings and Lasting Relationships, and we believe that we are on track to meet our goal. We are excited about the Jeep facility opening on time and within budget in the Fall of 2022,” Josh Belgum, commercial builder KIMBER’s operations manager, wrote in the release.