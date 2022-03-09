Sun Country to begin direct flights to Cancun from VIA

HARLINGEN — Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines announced nonstop flights from Valley International Airport to Cancun beginning June 1.

The twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays will kick off with introductory, one-way fares as low as $129.

“With more folks eager to resume leisure travel, we’re excited to be able to offer them another option to get away this summer to enjoy the beaches of Cancun,” said Sun Country’s chief revenue officer, Grant Whitney. “We know there is pent-up demand for convenient, affordable travel, and we’re here to help folks enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”

The Sun Country flights to Cancun will be the first direct flights to the Mexican resort available from any airport in the Rio Grande Valley. Viva Aerobus offers flights to Cancun from Harlingen but with a stopover at its hub in Monterrey.

Valley International also becomes the first airport in the Valley with two airlines offering routes to Mexico.

“For many years, Sun Country has been a valued airline partner at the premier airport in south Texas — Valley International,” said Mayor Chris Boswell. “We are grateful for Sun Country’s confidence in Harlingen, and we look forward to their continued success here in both their Minneapolis and their brand new Cancun routes.”

Sun Country has been increasing its flights to Valley International over the past year. In January, the airline enplaned 2,340 passengers for the month, an increase of 18.1 percent over the previous year.

“Since 1997, Sun Country Airlines offered incredible air service to and from Minneapolis and we are so happy to learn of this new nonstop destination,” said Marv Esterly, director of aviation at VIA. “I am positive the service will be very well received by the citizens of the Rio Grande Valley and beyond.”

The new Cancun route is available for passengers to book now on Sun Country’s website, http://www.suncountry.com.