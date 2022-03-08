EDINBURG — After Edinburg High junior Dilan Cazares picked up a yellow card during the 58th minute, senior midfielder Jesus Garza entered the game as his replacement.

During the 72nd minute, Garza located the ball at the top of the key after a deflection by the La Joya High defense. Garza cocked back and fired a shot through the back of the net for his first goal of the season, sealing the Bobcats’ 2-0 victory over the Coyotes on Tuesday at Edinburg High.

The win clinches a spot in the postseason for the Bobcats, while keeping their district title hopes alive.

Edinburg High sits tied for first in District 31-6A with La Joya Juarez-Lincoln following the victory with 33 points each, with the Huskies having played one less game than the Bobcats.

“I saw the ball coming towards me and I just had to hit it,” Garza said. “I came off the bench. I saw the team was getting a bit down. So, I knew I had to go in stronger.”

After a scoreless opening period, Edinburg High head coach Luis Cardenas told his players to just keep shooting, missing on several possible scoring opportunities during the first.

“We were getting there, and we had the opportunities, but we weren’t putting them in,” Cardenas said. “I told them to just keep trying and running. Luckily, we were able to apply the pressure and get more chances.”

Four minutes into the second period, Cazares took the ball down the left sideline, flying past several La Joya defenders. Once deep in enemy territory, Cazares crossed the ball into the box to Ethan Garcia, who attempted to head the ball into the net before being deflected.

Senior Edgar Chavez came flying in after the deflection, opening the scoring for the Bobcats with a header directly down the middle.

“It’s the place I have to be,” Chavez said. “I’m a striker. I have to score goals. So, I have to be there for those plays.”

The Bobcats (10-2-2) prepare for a pivotal district contest against third-place Edinburg North (8-1-4) at 6 p.m. Friday at Edinburg North. The Coyotes (5-3-5) look to keep their postseason hopes alive, hosting PSJA High at 6 p.m. Friday.

“It’s going to be tough, like any other game,” Cardenas said. “We know Edinburg North is a very good team. They have a very good defense. They like to run. I know it’s going to be a very physical game. We’ll see how it goes. It’ll probably be very even again but hopefully it goes our way this time.”

