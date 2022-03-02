Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: Sweet 16 bound McHi Bulldogs SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Sweet 16 bound McHi Bulldogs By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - March 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email McHi celebrates the win over Flour Bluff 42-38 during Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McHi’s Darren Manriquez and Robert Canul celebrate the win over Flour Bluff in a Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McHi’s Kaharie Loggins (22) falls to the floor and makes a save against Flour Bluff’s Hayden Wilson (14) in a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McHi’s coach Ryan Flores celebrates with his team Jaylon Chappell and Kaharie Loggins with a win over Flour Bluff Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McHi celebrates as Flour Bluff player sits dejected in the Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias Junior High on Tuesday, March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected]) McAllen High’s Darren Manriquez snags a rebound from Flour Bluff’s Alec Roberson (21) and Andrew Jones (4) in a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) takes it to the rim on Flour Bluff’s Hayden Wilson (14) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) drives on Flour Bluff’s Hayden Wilson (14) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) defends on the play against Flour Bluff’s Pete Herrick (11) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Jordon Chappell (15) shoots over players during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Jordon Chappell (15)and Robert Canul (2) pressure Flour Bluff’s Alec Roberson (21) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) reaches for a loose ball against Flour Bluff’s Pete Herrick (11) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinal at Falfurrias High Tuesday,March,01,2022 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Texas Court of Appeals remands case in off-duty Border Patrol agent’s capital murder back to trial court Brownsville ISD lifts mask mandate Castillo, De La Cruz sign to Sul Ross State D’backs’ Bravo headed to Concordia Suspect in 1998 STC shooting takes the witness stand