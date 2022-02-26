Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: McHi rumbles past Victoria West in OT 49-45 SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McHi rumbles past Victoria West in OT 49-45 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - February 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email McHi’s Darren Manriquez (1) on a drive to the basket against Victoria West’s Shawn Mettey (23) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Darren Manriquez (1) gets past Victoria West’s A’zorea Morgan(12) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Daniel Canul (32) double teamed by Victoria West’s Shawn Mettey (23) and Jaydyn Smith (10) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Darren Manriquez (1) looks to score against Victoria West’s Shawn Mettey (23) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Jordan Chappell (15) reaches for a rebound on Victoria West’s Luke Parker (13) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Darren Manriquez (1) on a drive to the basket against Victoria West’s Jadyn Smith (10) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Darren Manriquez (1) with a finger roll against Victoria West’s Shawn Mettey (23) and Jadyn Smith (10) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR San Juan man killed in collision Saturday evening Hoop Shoot: Kids throw hoops across the state Bert Ogden Arena set to host girls regional powerlifting meet Elon Musk brings youngest son to Sombrero Fest TSTC’s male Vocational Nursing students embrace passion for patient care