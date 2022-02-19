Mother traveling with child from Progreso caught with 23 vials of fentanyl, meth

A mother traveling with her three-year-old son across the border in Progreso was caught smuggling fentanyl and morphine in her cosmetics bag Thursday, according to court records.

The discovery was made at the Progreso Port of Entry on Thursday when Sonya Katherine Cornelius drove back from Nuevo Progreso, Tamaulipas, with her three-year-old son.

Cornelius denied bringing back any illegal substances, but she was referred to secondary inspection.

CBP officers found 23 vials inside a cosmetics bag containing 230 milliliters of fentanyl and 30 milliliters of morphine, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations interviewed Cornelius, and she reportedly admitted buying the drugs in Nuevo Progreso during that trip and making similar purchases in the past.

Cornelius had her initial appearance before a federal judge Friday and is scheduled to have a detention hearing Tuesday.