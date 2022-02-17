Edinburg school and city officials dove into a conversation Wednesday about partnering to build a multimillion dollar natatorium, a talk that went swimmingly with representatives from both sides describing the project as an essential one that needs to be acted on quickly.

The conversation took place during a joint work session between the city council and the ECISD board.

Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. suggested the district’s facilities committee begin meeting with an equivalent committee from the city, and that the entities begin working toward drawing up a memorandum of understanding.

“I think the undertone here from all of us is that the wishes of the board and of the city is that we want a natatorium,” ECISD Board President Dominga “Minga” Vela said.

Board Trustee Oscar Salinas said the district has been trying — and failing — to launch a natatorium project for years. He said district leadership intends to finally get it off the ground in 2022.

“We’re the only…school district in 6A that doesn’t have a natatorium available to our athletes,” Salinas said. “And so we’re behind there, and it’s just something that our kids deserve. Our community deserves.”

Pharr’s new $26 million natatorium, christened just last month, very much hung over the conversation.

That facility features an Olympic-size swimming pool, diving facilities and spectator seating, along with changing rooms, lockers and office space for coaches and staff.

That natatorium was the result of a partnership between the city of Pharr, UTRGV and PSJA ISD; the district kicked in $12.25 million of the funding.

Some said Edinburg didn’t need something quite that fancy; Salinas said the district’s board toured Harlingen’s more modest natatorium several years ago and suggested that the $12 million facility could be an appropriate model for Edinburg’s project.

“I think it’s important for us to start thinking bigger,” Councilman Jason De Leon said. “I don’t know about you all, but I’m tired of being second.”

Based in part on the structure size De Leon seemed to have in mind, he suggested building the facility away from the heart of the city. Others at the meeting noted that the district has land in the area De Leon suggested and that if placed in an underdeveloped area, the natatorium could serve as an economic hub.

“We are a growing city and I think it’s extremely important that we need to start thinking about growing north,” De Leon said. “I personally would like to see this natatorium go toward the Monte Cristo area. I think it’s extremely important for the kids over there, but not just the kids, but also for the development. Not only will it bring tax dollars, but it will bring more students to our district.”

City and school administration seemed to have put more thought into placing the facility toward the center of the city, within spitting distance of the Edinburg Municipal Waterpark.

Possibilities in that neighborhood include parking lots by the existing waterpark, a mostly empty field south of Richard R. Flores Stadium and a nearby former PlainsCapital Bank, which has been purchased by the district.

City Manager Ron Garza said putting a natatorium there would add it to a mix of facilities already in place or being built nearby, among them a 50 meter pool and an all-inclusive splash pad.

“So we may not have the first natatorium, but we would have truly the first city/school aquatic complex to have an indoor/outdoor splash pad,” he said. “I mean, it would just be a treasure of an asset.”

No one at the meeting opposed the project.

“At the end of the day this is for our students, our Edinburg residents and our community,” Vela said, “so that we have a common place so that everyone can enjoy the swimming pool.”

