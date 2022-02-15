Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: Donna runs past McAllen Memorial 61-42 in bi-district game SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Donna runs past McAllen Memorial 61-42 in bi-district game By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - February 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Donna’s Ivette Valladares (23) goes up for a basket and is met and fouled by McAllen Memorial’s Nixzia Mireles (24) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Nixzia Mireles (24) battles for a rebound against Donna’s Amariyah Matthews (12) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Donna’s Ivette Valladares (23) dribbles in the paint defended by McAllen Memorial’s Serenity De La Garza(21) and Anna Heikes (35) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Anna Heikes(35) looks to score on Donna’s Emily Jones (11) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium on Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Iasia Goldman(32) attempts to score on Donna’s Amariyah Matthews (12) and Emily Jones (11) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium on Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Donna’s Danna Baez (14) levels up for a basket on McAllen Memorial’s Amanda Tovar (13) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Memorial High school gymnasium on Tuesday Feb.15,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UTRGV to honor late professor with dance Ramirez: New hotel makes sense for Brownsville as occupancy rates hold steady San Benito school district mulls tax cut; officials look to trim spending Sharyland Pioneer takes down McAllen Memorial Bravettes crush Mustangs, advance to second round