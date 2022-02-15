Edinburg police investigating double homicide

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Jason Avenue that left two dead.

A statement from the city said officers responded to an apartment complex just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered the bodies of two individuals who had been fatally shot.

The identity of those individuals is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

“Residents can rest assured that at this time, there is no active threat to those in the surrounding area,” the statement read. “This is still an active crime scene, additional information will be released as details become available. Again, the investigation is ongoing.”

A resident of the Ash Tree Apartments described seeing a law enforcement presence at the location Tuesday morning and a major crime scene unit on site by about 11 a.m.

The resident said he saw a crime scene investigator entering an apartment in the complex in a hazmat suit, and described the inhabitants of that apartment as a couple in a relationship who appeared to be in their 30s.