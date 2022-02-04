McAllen cousins indicted for murder in Edinburg shooting

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted two McAllen cousins on charges of murder for the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in October.

Miguel Angel Mujica, 36, and Elizabeth Saenz Mujica, 34, were indicted Jan. 25.

The cousins are accused of killing Milton Rodriguez.

The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021 at an apartment in the 2300 block of Mojave Street, according to probable cause affidavits filed against the cousins.

The apartment’s tenant was Rodriguez’s best friend and immediately identified Miguel as the suspect he said pulled the trigger, according to the documents.

A 12-year-old boy is also a witness in the case and he told investigators the shooting was precipitated by an argument.

“Mike walked out of the apartment and Milton walked out shortly after. Milton and Mike began to fight outside the apartment. The juvenile witness observed that Mike pulled out a black gun and he ran to tell others,” the affidavit against Miguel stated.

Investigators said the boy will testify that he heard a gunshot as he ran to tell the others and later learned Miguel had shot Rodriguez, according to the document.

Elizabeth is accused of helping her cousin flee the scene.

“Elizabeth implicated herself by purchasing the weapon for Miguel, using her car to give him a ride to the apartment, waiting in her car, witnessing the murder, and helping Miguel flee the scene in her car. Elizabeth also disclosed that she concealed the weapons in her purse and stayed hiding with Miguel until he was arrested,” the probable cause affidavit against her said.

Those documents do not disclose the nature of the argument between Miguel and Rodriguez.

Miguel is also facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That charge is connected to a 2020 case in which Miguel admitted to threatening a witness in another criminal case.

It’s not immediately clear what that other case is as Miguel has numerous criminal cases dating back to 2007.

He remained jailed Friday at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond, while Elizabeth also remained jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Miguel is scheduled to be arraigned next Wednesday, while Elizabeth is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 16, court records indicate.