A front of winter weather bringing low temperatures and blustery winds to the Rio Grande Valley has some local school districts announcing class delays for Friday while others so far are proceeding as planned.

Temperatures in much of the Rio Grande Valley, especially upper and western Hidalgo County, are forecast to hover around or drop below freezing in the next day or two.

The following information consists of announcements local school districts have made in response to the inclement weather.

MISSION CISD

The Mission school district announced Thursday that it is closing all schools and offices Friday.

A release from the district says Friday will count as a work day for employees and that more information will be communicated by supervisors.

Students will not have to make up the missed day since the district has enough instructional minutes built into its calendar to cover it.

“We will continue to monitor forecasts and conditions and make announcements regarding extra-curricular activity cancellations for Friday, should they be needed,” the release read.

On social media, the district also shared information about an emergency winter clothing distribution event in the city of Alton.

That event will be held at the Alton Recreational Center at 349 W. Dawes on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

RIO GRANDE CITY CISD

The Rio Grande City school district is making schedule changes in preparation for more cold weather expected in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

The district will have a late start for all students that day, a statement on social media made Thursday morning reads.

For elementary students, buses will run at 7:30 a.m. and classes will start at 8:30 a.m.

Bus service will begin at 8 a.m. for middle schoolers and class will begin at 9 a.m., while buses will run at 8:45 a.m. for high schoolers and classes will start at 8:45 a.m.

Additionally, the post says, students will be permitted to wear warm-ups both Thursday and Friday.

“On behalf of Mr. Adolfo Pena Jr., Superintendent of Schools, and the entire Board of Trustees, we hope everyone can bundle up and stay safe and warm!” the statement read.

EDCOUCH-ELSA ISD

Edcouch-Elsa Early College High School announced its informational parent meeting has been rescheduled to next Thursday.

The meeting is required for students interested in applying for the 2022-23 school year and more information is available on district social media.

VALLEY VIEW ISD

The Valley View school district announced around midday Thursday that it hadn’t so far made plans to alter class schedules.

The district says it is monitoring conditions and will notify the public of any changes.

This story will be updated as more schools announce delays or cancellations.