Freezing temperatures are in the forecast again, and Rio Grande Valley agencies and municipalities have responded by opening shelters to keep vulnerable residents warm.

EDINBURG

The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library is open as a warming center Thursday through noon Friday.

Residents will have access to the library’s internet and can charge their electronic devices, but are asked to bring their own bedding, medication, non-perishable food, and snacks. Pets are not allowed.

“We highly encourage those utilizing the warming center to practice COVID safe protocols such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings,” a news release read.

The library is located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg and information is available by calling the city’s helpline at (956) 259-HELP.

MERCEDES

The city of Mercedes is opening its warming shelter at the Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center from 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 a.m. Friday.

Residents are directed to bring their own blanket, pillow, food, snacks and overnight medication.

“If no one is in attendance the dome will be closed,” a release read.

The center is located at 1202 N. Vermont in Mercedes and questions can be directed to the Mercedes Communications Department at (956) 565-3102.

MISSION

A cold weather center will open at the Mission Parks & Recreation building, located at 721 N. Bryan Road in Mission, from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Saturday..

The center is open for all residents “in need of safe, warm shelter.

The city is asking residents to bring a blanket, pillow, medication, personal identification, toiletry and snacks.

“The temporary shelter will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols,” the city said in a news release. “Face masks are recommended. “There will also be expanded space to allow for physical distancing”

Pre-register by calling (956) 580.8670.

PORT ISABEL

The Port Isabel Police Department will open a warming center from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday for anyone needing shelter from these bitter temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Thursday.

The police department is located at 110 W. Hickman inside the city’s municipal court.

The warming center is available to Port Isabel residents and anyone in need of somewhere to stay warm.

Anyone planning to seek shelter at the police department should bring their own blankets, pillows, food, water and other necessities.

ROMA

Two warming shelters are open in the city of Roma.

The Roma Fire Department is expected to be open as a shelter through Sunday, and residents are advised to bring any required medications with them.

Questions about that shelter can be directed to (956) 849-1770.

The Crime Victim Center of the 229th District Attorney’s Office will also open a shelter at Old A.S. Canavan Elementary from Thursday morning to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The shelter is located at 1334 4th St.

Residents must call or text (956) 476-8107 before arriving.

Food and water will be available at that shelter, although residents are advised to bring pillows, blankets and any necessary medication.

McALLEN

The McAllen Salvation Army is adjusting intake hours for its emergency shelter due to the cold weather, allowing community members to check in overnight.

The shelter will be open through 8 a.m. Friday.

“We suggest to the individuals that consider spending the night in our shelter to bring their medicines and personal pillows or blankets,” an organization news release read. “Pillows and blankets will be provided otherwise.”

No pets are allowed at the facility and the organization notes that it does not have medical, mental health or assisted living staff to accommodate individuals who need those services.

“Our staff will check the temperature of people that arrive into our shelter and follow the appropriate Covid-19 guidelines,” the release stated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.