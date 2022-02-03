HARLINGEN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released its 2022-24 reclassification and realignment Thursday morning, shaking up the high school sports scene across the state for the next two years. Its impact on the Rio Grande Valley continues to be the loss of Class 6A schools, but the strengthening of Class 5A competitors with Edinburg Vela, Harlingen South and PSJA North, among others, dropping from the UIL’s highest classification.

GOING DOWN

The latest reclassification and realignment includes eight RGV teams moving down a classification — Brownsville Porter, Donna North, Edinburg Vela, Grulla, Harlingen South, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, PSJA North and Rio Hondo.

The group includes two football teams that were crowned champions of their respective districts in 2021 in Edinburg Vela and Harlingen South, and two that reached the regional semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs last year in the PSJA North Raiders and Edinburg Vela SaberCats.

Edinburg Vela, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln and PSJA North went from District 31-6A a season ago to District 15-5A Division I for the next two years. They’ll compete against La Joya Palmview, McAllen High, McAllen Memorial, McAllen Rowe and Rio Grande City in football.

“There’s going to be some good football teams not in the playoffs in the next two years with the way the realignment is,” PSJA North football head coach Marcus Kaufmann said. “There’s five playoff teams in that district and it’s going to be tough. It’s going to be a dogfight to see who can get out.”

In basketball and volleyball, the SaberCats and Raiders will compete in District 31-5A, a 10-team gauntlet featuring the three McAllen high schools, PSJA Memorial, PSJA Southwest, Sharyland High, Sharyland Pioneer and Valley View.

Donna North and Harlingen South football will be in 16-5A Division I for the next two seasons with Brownsville Lopez, Brownsville Pace, Brownsville Veterans, Donna High and Weslaco East.

Edinburg Vela football head coach John Campbell said the recent movement of local powerhouses down to the Class 5A level bodes well for an area team’s chances at a postseason run.

“I think the entirety of the Rio Grande Valley has reason to be excited. … I think there’s enough talent and enough good programs there that are spread between two districts (15-5A DI and 16-5A DI),” he said. “I really think that gives the Rio Grande Valley an opportunity to make a pretty deep run into the playoffs. I think all in all, chalk it up as a success for the entirety of the Valley.”

Grulla goes from Class 16-4A Division I to 16-4A Division II in a four-team football district with Bishop, Port Isabel and Raymondville, while Rio Hondo moves from 4A-DII to 16-3A DI.

VENTURING OUT

Changes to Class 5A Division II will result in a handful of RGV teams having to venture out a little further than normal for their district football games.

Brownsville Porter, Edcouch-Elsa, Mercedes and Valley View are joined by Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland in the new-look District 15-5A Division II. Brownsville Porter moved from Class 5A Division I to Division II, which also keeps the classic rivalry between Edcouch-Elsa and Mercedes alive.

“We knew this was always an option with predictions coming out. We’re excited to be with two teams that are traditionally powerhouses in their district and it will give us something new in traveling,” Mercedes football head coach Roger Adame said. “We get to play some new teams, some new faces we’ve never seen before and we’re excited for the challenge.”

Hidalgo and La Feria’s football teams are also headed toward Corpus Christi to compete in District 16-4A Division I against Alice, Corpus Christi Calallen, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, Kingsville King and Zapata.