3 teens, juvenile, arrested in fatal McAllen shooting

McAllen police have arrested three teenagers and a juvenile over the fatal Thursday shooting of a 53-year-old man.

In a news release, the department said Amador Sandoval, 17, and Sandra Edith Morales, 18, both of McAllen, and Carlos Gustavo Macias Mora, 18, of Mission, are all charged with murder.

A juvenile is also charged with murder, police say.

They are accused of killing Rosendo Benitez, 53, a McAllen resident.

Police say officers responded to the 2900 block of W. Pecan Ave. on Thursday in response to a man who was shot.

Authorities thanked the Mission Police Department for their assistance.

“The McAllen Police Department expresses thanks to Mission Police Department for their collaborative efforts that resulted in the expeditious identification of the suspects in this case,” Chief Victor Rodriguez said.