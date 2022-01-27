The Pharr Police Department said officers arrested a man without incident Thursday after authorities there responded to a report of a possible active shooter.

In a Facebook post written shortly after 2 p.m., the department said the call came in as a man with a gun at Lowes, a hardware store.

“Reporting person stated the subject made reports that he was going to shoot patrons at Lowes,” the post states.

Police took the man into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately released.